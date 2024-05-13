Authorities directed to make all-out efforts to provide relief to citizens

(@FahadShabbir)

Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Engineer Aamir Khattak here on Monday directed the authorities concerned to make all-out efforts to provide relief to the citizens

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2024) Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Engineer Aamir Khattak here on Monday directed the authorities concerned to make all-out efforts to provide relief to the citizens.

Chairing a Divisional Coordination Committee meeting, the Commissioner directed the authorities to ensure availability of Rotti at notified rates across the division.

Panaflexes should be displayed in all DHQs, THQs and Specialized Health Centers, he said adding, details of medicines, tests and medical facilities should also be displayed on the panaflexes.

He further ordered that official rates of the ultrasound and other medical facilities should be displayed so that the people could be facilitated.

Efforts should be made that the patients are not referred unnecessarily, Engineer Aamir Khattak said and directed that the patients should not be charged extra fees anywhere.

Details of all necessary documents, required with an application should be displayed at panaflexes outside the government offices as well, the Commissioner said and urged the citizens to submit complete applications so that they could be processed immediately.

“Next week I will visit various government departments and check these panaflexes,” he said and instructed that a mechanism should be made to know when the application was received and how much time was taken by which office to process it. This would help improve the performance of different offices, he said.

Engineer Aamir Khatta said that all the administrative officers should keep their offices open for the public.

Under the good governance program of Chief Minister Punjab, Deputy Commissioners should improve their performance, he directed.

The Commissioner further said that to pass on the benefit of reduction in the price of wheat to the public, the Price Magistrates while remaining in the field should ensure the availability of Rotti and Naan at fixed rates besides the prices of essential commodities.

The Price Magistrates are checking the Tandoors on daily basis in their respective areas to check Rotti price enforcement. During last 24 hours, 41 violations were reported while three people were arrested and a fine amounting to Rs 145,000 was imposed on the rules violators, he added.