Authorities Directed To Make All-out Efforts To Provide Relief To People
Umer Jamshaid Published January 08, 2025 | 03:30 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2025) Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Engineer Aamir Khattak on Wednesday directed the authorities to make all-out efforts to provide relief to the people.
Chairing a Divisional Coordination Committee (DCC) meeting held here, the Commissioner said that if a complaint is received about the absence of a Patwari in his Patwar Circle at any place, the concerned Assistant Commissioner would be held responsible for it.
He directed the Deputy Commissioners to submit a list of actions taken against corrupt officers and officials in Revenue and all other departments within the next 24 hours.
Deputy Commissioner Chakwal took action against 25 officers and officials of Revenue, Health, education and Municipal Corporation during last five months. The Commissioner was informed that the officers were suspended and action was taken against some officials under the PEDA Act.
In Murree, five officials, two of whom were from Revenue and three from Municipal Corporation, were suspended for their involvement in irregularities.
Engineer Aamir Khattak said that special solid waste control rooms should be established under ‘Suthra’ Punjab program in all tehsils.
The officers concerned were also directed to ensure presence of solid waste officers in the control rooms, besides availability of required machinery, human resources and a plan to achieve the given target.
The Assistant Commissioner concerned should monitor proper working of the control rooms, Engineer Amir Khattak said adding, the authorities should also ensure that every person is following the prescribed Standard Operating Procedures.
Local residents and public representatives should also be included in this program, Engineer Amir Khattak ordered.
The Commissioner said that the cleanliness work under the ownership of the people should be completed successfully. “Our first priority is to provide relief to the citizens,” he added.
Deputy Commissioners and Assistant Commissioners should hold ‘khuli kutcheries,’ regularly to provide relief to the people and address their grievances, he directed.
Awareness banners about ‘Khuli Kutcheries’ should be displayed in the offices of the Commissioner, Deputy Commissioners and Assistant Commissioners to spread awareness, Engineer Aamir Khattak added.
