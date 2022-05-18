UrduPoint.com

Authorities Directed To Make Murree Tourist Friendly Station

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 18, 2022 | 07:37 PM

Authorities directed to make Murree tourist friendly station

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi Tahir Farooq has directed the authorities concerned to make Murree a tourist friendly station

According to a district administration spokesman, DC during his visit to Murree reviewed the progress and quality of ongoing development and beautification work at Kashmir Point, Jhika Gali Road and other areas.

According to a district administration spokesman, DC during his visit to Murree reviewed the progress and quality of ongoing development and beautification work at Kashmir Point, Jhika Gali Road and other areas.

The DC instructed the authorities concerned of different departments to ensure timely completion of ongoing projects.

He said that foolproof security was being provided to the tourists in Murree.

He said, best security and traffic arrangements were finalized to facilitate the tourists during summer season.

The DC said that the tourists could come to Murree during summer to relax and enjoy the pleasant weather.

Indecent treatment with the tourists visiting Murree would not be tolerated under any circumstances, the DC said adding, best possible arrangements were finalized to facilitate the tourists in Murree.

He urged the tourists to observe traffic rules on the roads of Murree to avoid traffic mess and any untoward incident.

Special teams had been formed to facilitate the tourists and resolve their problems if any in Murree, the DC said adding, parking of the vehicles would not be allowed outside the parking areas.

There would be a complete ban on illegal parking on the roads in Murree particularly at exit and entry points.

Rawalpindi district police had launched Murree Tourism Police for the convenience and protection of the tourists, he said adding, Patriata and Pahguari Police Stations had also been made functional for the safety and service of citizens and tourists.

A specially trained force had been deployed for Murree Tourism Police. Murree Tourism Police initially have 150 police officers and personnel, a special tourist van, 03 specially prepared vehicles, 25 motorcycles and horse riding squad.

More Stories From Pakistan

