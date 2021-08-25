Authorities directed to make proper security arrangements at parks

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2021 ) :The authorities concerned of all the Parks and Horticulture Authorities (PHAs) of Punjab have been directed to make proper security arrangements at parks to ensure safety of the citizens.

Advisor to Chief Minister Punjab and Chairman Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Rawalpindi Asif Mehmood, on Wednesday chaired a joint meeting of all PHAs of Punjab and directed the authorities concerned to provide all possible facilities to the citizens in the parks.

Chairmen and Director Generals of all PHAs attended the meeting.

The Advisor was briefed in detail on the ongoing projects across the province and their completion time frame.

He instructed the authorities to install CCTV cameras particularly in all major parks of the province, besides repairing all faulty cameras at the earliest to ensure security of the visitors.

The meeting also decided to hire services of the security companies for the parks.

The Advisor instructed the authorities to set up central control room to monitor security arrangements of the parks.

It was also decided at the meeting that appropriate arrangements would be made for the training of the guards so that the security of the citizens could be ensured.

The meeting decided to allocate all the community parks only for families.