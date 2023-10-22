Open Menu

Authorities Directed To Make Rawat Vegetable & Fruit Market Functional On Monday

Faizan Hashmi Published October 22, 2023 | 12:10 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2023) Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Liaquat Ali Chatta has directed the authorities to make vegetable and fruit market in Rawat fully functional on October 23, Monday.

He said the land had been allocated for establishment of vegetable and fruit market in Rawat. The vegetable market would temporarily be set up in Union Council Rawat at Chani Alam Sher, Main G.T.Road near Chak Beli Mor, the Commissioner said.

A permanent vegetable and fruit market would be established after completion of the Rawalpindi Ring Road project, he informed.

Rawalpindi is a big city and there was a dire need to set up a vegetable and fruit market in the town, he added.

Establishment of vegetable market would not only provide employment opportunities to the local residents, but, it would also help control rates and facilitate the citizens.

Liaquat Ali Chatta said people used to travel a long way to go to Islamabad vegetable and fruit market and due to long distance, the fares were higher.

After the establishment of vegetable and fruit market in Rawalpindi, people would get quality vegetables and fruits at reasonable prices, he added.

