Authorities Directed To Open Link Roads Of Murree To Facilitate Residents

Umer Jamshaid Published January 24, 2022 | 07:50 PM

Authorities directed to open link roads of Murree to facilitate residents

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2022 ) :Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Noor ul Amin Mengal on Monday directed the authorities concerned to utilize all available resources to remove snow and open link roads of Murree to facilitate the local population.

According to a district administration spokesman, the commissioner taking notice of the problems of the local population of Murree directed the authorities to clear all link roads within shortest possible time to facilitate the tourists as well as the local population of the hill station.

The commissioner ordered the administration and other departments to ensure transportation of essential items in snow-affected areas, he added.

On the directives of the Commissioner, the Assistant Commissioner, Murree was taking steps to accelerate the ongoing operation to clear all link roads.

The commissioner would visit Murree on Tuesday to review the road clearance operation.

On the instructions of the commissioner, the mobile Rescue-1122 teams were also conducting patrolling in different areas of Murree to provide relief to the tourists and local population in case of any difficulty, the spokesman said.

