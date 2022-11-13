Authorities directed to prepare peri-urban structure plans & RDPs

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2022 ) :The authorities concerned have been directed to prepare Regional Development Plans (RDPs) for Rawalpindi district and Peri-urban structure plans for tehsil headquarters of the district.

According to RDA spokesman, a meeting for preparation of RDPs for Rawalpindi district and peri-urban structure plans for tehsil headquarters of the district was held here at Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA).

The meeting was chaired by Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Saqib Manan while Mott MacDonald Pakistan Company's consultant gave a detailed presentation about regional development plans and informed that extensive work had been done for preparation of RDPs of four Tehsils of Rawalpindi which include Gujar Khan, Taxila, Kallar Syedan and Kahuta and the data had also been shared with concerned local governments for verification and their inputs.

It was also decided that a coordination committee would be notified comprising planning officers of local governments and RDA for coherent work of urban plan and regional development plan. Commissioner Rawalpindi Division appreciated work of the consultant and sensitized him that remaining deliverables may be completed well within time after associating all stakeholders and the general public as well.

He directed Director General (DG) RDA Muhammad Saif Anwar Jappa that RDA should work more on master plan.

He also focused that PMU and Local Government should coordinate with RDA about it.

He said, "We have to complete this work within shortest possible timeframe." Muhammad Saif Anwar Jappa apprised the meeting that RDA through its consultant was already preparing peri-urban plans and RDPs of four Tehsils of Rawalpindi excluding Tehsil Rawalpindi.

He further informed that PMU of Local Government Department through Consultant was preparing Site Development Zones and Urban planning of Tehsil Rawalpindi.

The DG also requested that clarification be sought from the local government that which authority would notify peri-urban plans of four Tehsils.

The commissioner agreed with the proposal of the DG and it was decided that in this regard, a letter would be sent to Secretary HUD&PHE and Secretary Local Government and Community Development Department Punjab for clarification on this legal issue so that the district plan should have ownership of all stakeholders including RDA and Local Government Department working at district level.

The Deputy Commissioners of Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, District Officers Planning of Gujjar Khan and Chakwal, Director Local Government, Municipal Officer Planning Taxila, Director PHATA, PMU, Director MP&TE RDA, Director EM RDA, Director LU&BC RDA, Deputy Director Planning RDA and others participated in the meeting, he informed.