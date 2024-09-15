Authorities directed to provide all possible facilities at Pirwadhai Bus Stand

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2024) Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Engineer Aamir Khattak has directed the authorities concerned to provide all possible facilities to the passengers at Pirwadhai General Bus Stand.

According to a Commissioner Office spokesperson, during a visit to the Bus Stand, the Commissioner reviewed the cleanliness and other arrangements.

The Commissioner instructed the officers to take suggestions from the citizens for further improvements and provide more facilities at the bus stand.

Eng. Aamir Khattak also ordered for immediate resolution of the problems being faced by the Transport Union.

Additional Deputy Commissioner, Rameesha Javed while giving a briefing informed that the total area of Pirwadhai General Bus Stand is over 210 kanals.

He further informed that during the renovation last year, a separate air-conditioned waiting room for male and female passengers was built at the bus stand.

CCTV cameras were installed and the security guards were also deployed to improve security at the bus stand.

Grand operation was launched to remove encroachments from the bus stand and its surrounding areas.

The administration was making efforts to provide quality travel facilities to the citizens, Commissioner said.

The Additional Deputy Commissioner (Finance and Planning) should improve the General Bus Stand and make it a model bus stand, the Commissioner directed.

The Commissioner further instructed the authorities to installed Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) system at the General Bus Stand within one month.

The Commissioner was informed that the system would have a digital record of the fitness certificates of the vehicles, bus numbers, fares and other facilities of the buses.

Aamir Khattak ordered the officers that the green belt should be beautified, all street lights should be made functional, cleanliness should also be ensured at the washrooms and other areas.

He said that the quality of food should also be ensured at the bus stand.

A dispensary and a 24-hour complaint cell should also be established at Pirwadhai bus stand.

Separate counters of Rescue-1122, Civil Defence, Health Department and RTA should be established at the bus stand, the Commissioner directed.