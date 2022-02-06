UrduPoint.com

Authorities Directed To Provide More Facilities At Pirwadhai Bus Stand

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 06, 2022 | 01:40 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi Tahir Farooq has directed the authorities concerned to provide more facilities to the passengers at Pirwadhai Bus Stand.

According to a district administration spokesman, the DC here the other day visited the Bus Stand and checked the facilities being provided to the citizens.

He also directed the authorities concerned to ensure separate waiting areas for male and female with wash room facility.

Proper cleanliness arrangements should also be made to make the area neat and clean, the DC instructed.

The DC directed the officers that Covid-19 Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) issued by the Punjab government to contain spread of coronavirus should also be implemented in letter and spirit.

He instructed the administration not to allow entry of vehicles in the bus stand without checking fitness certificates.

