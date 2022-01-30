UrduPoint.com

Authorities Directed To Remove Encroachments, Restore Green Belts In Raja Bazaar

January 30, 2022

Authorities directed to remove encroachments, restore green belts in Raja Bazaar

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi Tahir Farooq has directed the authorities concerned to remove encroachments, repair all Dysfunctional streetlights and restore the green belts in Raja Bazaar.

According to a district administration spokesman, the DC instructed the officers of Metropolitan Corporation and Parks and Horticulture Authority to formulate a comprehensive plan for up gradation of Raja Bazaar.

He ordered to remove all sort of encroachments from different markets of Raja Bazaar to facilitate the visitors, adding, Rawalpindi Municipal Corporation to launch a grand operation to remove temporary and permanent encroachments.

