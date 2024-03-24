Open Menu

Authorities Directed To Remove Encroachments From Banks Of Nullah Lai

Faizan Hashmi Published March 24, 2024 | 12:00 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2024) The Director General (DG), Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA), Kinza Murtaza has directed the authorities concerned to take strict action against encroachments along Nullah Lai and remove all kinds of encroachments from the banks of the Nullah.

According to RDA spokesman, the DG ordered that a large-scale operation should be carried out against encroachments and those dumping solid waste in Nullah Lai.

She further instructed that the difficulties being faced in the Nullah Lai project must be resolved so that the residents living near Nullah Lai and in low-lying areas could be saved from flash flood risks during heavy rains.

She said that negligence on part of the officials concerned would not be tolerated.

The DG had also instructed the authorities concerned to renovate Fawara Chowk Parking plaza, the spokesman informed.

The Estate Management (EM) Directorate of RDA had been directed to undertake extensive renovation work, he said.

The DG emphasized the urgency of optimizing the functionality of the parking plaza.

Kinza Murtaza instructed the EM Director to expedite the work to operationalize the basement of the plaza and promptly install rooftop sheds.

Moreover, she also underscored the importance of maintaining cleanliness within the premises.

The spokesman informed that RDA was ensuring all possible facilities for the citizens.

