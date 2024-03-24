Authorities Directed To Remove Encroachments From Banks Of Nullah Lai
Faizan Hashmi Published March 24, 2024 | 12:00 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2024) The Director General (DG), Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA), Kinza Murtaza has directed the authorities concerned to take strict action against encroachments along Nullah Lai and remove all kinds of encroachments from the banks of the Nullah.
According to RDA spokesman, the DG ordered that a large-scale operation should be carried out against encroachments and those dumping solid waste in Nullah Lai.
She further instructed that the difficulties being faced in the Nullah Lai project must be resolved so that the residents living near Nullah Lai and in low-lying areas could be saved from flash flood risks during heavy rains.
She said that negligence on part of the officials concerned would not be tolerated.
The DG had also instructed the authorities concerned to renovate Fawara Chowk Parking plaza, the spokesman informed.
The Estate Management (EM) Directorate of RDA had been directed to undertake extensive renovation work, he said.
The DG emphasized the urgency of optimizing the functionality of the parking plaza.
Kinza Murtaza instructed the EM Director to expedite the work to operationalize the basement of the plaza and promptly install rooftop sheds.
Moreover, she also underscored the importance of maintaining cleanliness within the premises.
The spokesman informed that RDA was ensuring all possible facilities for the citizens.
/395
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 March 2024
Sindh University celebrates Pakistan Resolution Day
District administrations slaps Rs55,500 fine on 27 traders
Fatal traffic accidents claim lives, several injured in Bahawalnagar
Minister pays visit to Ramazan Sasta Bazaar
Pakistan Day observed in Karachi with national enthusiasm
Begum Nusrat Bhutto birthday celebrates: Khuhro
Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari condemns terrorism ..
SSP Hub pays tribute to martyrs of security force on Pakistan Day
Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz orders campaign to eradicate kite-flying ac ..
Kite flying strictly banned, says DC
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Avoid consuming fats in Ramazan, warn experts13 seconds ago
-
Flag-hoisting ceremonies held in Pakistan's Canada High Commission, Consulates20 minutes ago
-
Govt cognizant of addressing TB as public health priority: PM20 minutes ago
-
PILAC seeks ideas to boost diverse mother tongues in Punjab20 minutes ago
-
Ustad Rahat Fateh Ali Khan honored with 'Hilal-e-Imtiaz' for musical excellence1 hour ago
-
Two die in separate incidents in Hazro Tehsil11 hours ago
-
MQM-P asks for immediately starting of fumigation in Hyderabad11 hours ago
-
Tragic fire engulfs Bahawalnagar Quraysh Colony11 hours ago
-
Mutilated body of a married woman found in Fort Abbas11 hours ago
-
Turbat University observes World Water Day12 hours ago
-
Police arrest 22 suspects with illegal weapons, drugs12 hours ago
-
DPO Kohat paid surprise visit to Marai Check Post12 hours ago