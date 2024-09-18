Authorities Directed To Remove Encroachments From All City Roads
Muhammad Irfan Published September 18, 2024 | 04:40 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2024) Members of National Assembly, Barrister Daniyal Chaudhry, Hanif Abbasi and Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Engineer Aamir Khattak chairing a meeting held here on Wednesday directed the authorities concerned to remove encroachments from all the city roads.
Reviewing progress of anti-encroachment operation, they said that anti-encroachment operations are top priority of the government.
Member Provincial Assembly, Ziaullah Shah, Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi, City Traffic Officer and other relevant officers attended the meeting.
Barrister Daniyal Chaudhry said that continuity of the operation would be ensured to make the campaign more effective.
This operation should be conducted phase wise and all the main roads should be cleared in the first phase, Barrister Daniyal Chaudhry added.
In the second phase, the footpaths would be cleared and after that the rest of the operation would be completed, he informed.
Before launching anti-encroachment operation in any bazaar, the trade union representatives should be taken on board first, Hanif Abbasi said adding, the administrative officers with the help of the representatives of the traders should ensure lane marking on the roads. No one would be allowed to go beyond the lane marking, he added.
The Commissioner on the occasion said that vehicle Jumma bazaar would be banned on Murree Road and action in accordance with the law would be taken against the violators.
Jumma Bazaar not only creates traffic problem on Murree Road but, it’s also a security risk, Engineer Aamir Khattak said.
The traffic problem across the city is a very old one and administration is making efforts to resolve the issue, he added.
The Commissioner directed the authorities concerned that an assessment report should be prepared and submitted immediately regarding third floor of ‘Fawara Chowk’ parking plaza and parking in the Metropolitan Plaza.
He further said that encroachments aggravate the problems of traffic jams on the roads which create problems for the common man. Encroachment also affects the business of the traders, Engineer Aamir Khattak added.
The Commissioner said that the traders should support the administration to eradicate the encroachments in their markets. Separate spaces would be allotted for the hand cart bazaars, he added.
The Commissioner instructed the officers that within three days, vacant plots should be reported in the city where a hand cart bazaars could be set up.
“Our aim is not to end anyone's business but to eliminate the rush from the city by removing encroachments,” Engineer Aamir Khattak added.
