Authorities Directed To Renovate Historic Liaquat Bagh

Umer Jamshaid Published July 04, 2022 | 04:30 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2022 ) :Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Noor ul Amin Mengal has directed the authorities concerned to renovate the historic Rwp Liaquat Bagh.

According to a district administration spokesman, the Commissioner during a visit to Liaquat Bagh had directed Director General (DG) Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Rawalpindi Xenia Humayun to utilize all available resources to renovate the historic Rwp Liaquat Bagh and complete the project within shortest possible time frame.

He instructed the DG PHA to carry out Chakwal Stone work to improve the stage/platform of Liaquat Bagh, repaint the boundary wall and connect the adjoining mosque to the park.

The Commissioner also directed the authorities to formulate a plan for the beautification of Liaquat Bagh and release the funds as soon as possible to complete the project swiftly.

Noor ul Amin Mengal also instructed for shifting of few plants to suitable places in the park.

He ordered the authorities to further enlarge the board of the Benazir martyrdom site and make it more visible.

The DG PHA briefed the commissioner about different ongoing projects of PHA and said that all-out efforts would be made to complete the Liaquat Bagh project as soon as possible.

