Authorities directed to resolve revenue matters on priority

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2023 ) :Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Liaquat Ali Chatha has directed the authorities concerned to complete all the 'Jamabandis' as soon as possible.

According to a Commissioner Office spokesperson, the Commissioner had also instructed that all revenue matters including the issues of 'Khasra, Gardavari, Jamabandi, and blocked khawat' should be resolved on a priority basis.

The allotment of land should be done in presence of all the parties concerned and unilateral decision would not be accepted, he added.

No revenue case should remain pending for more than six months, he said.

High performing officers would be encouraged and action would be taken against those who are not performing well, the Commissioner said.

Negligence on part of the officials concerned would not be tolerated as the citizens face difficulties due to slow work in revenue matters, he added.

He directed the administration to ensure cleanliness of the roads and plant more saplings in green areas.

All-out efforts should be made to complete the ongoing development projects within stipulated time frame and there would be no compromise on the quality, he added.