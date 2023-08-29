Authorities directed to safeguard schools' infrastructure in flood-prone areas

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2023 ) :Secretary School Education for South Punjab, Rana Saleem Ahmad Khan, directed the officials to take all possible measures to safeguard schools vulnerable to flooding in Sutlej river.

He was addressing a conference at Civil Secretariat here on Tuesday. The Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) of respective districts have been tasked with ensuring comprehensive protection against water-related damages by implementing robust measures.

The conference was participated by key education stakeholders, including Additional Secretary Agha Zaheer Abbas Shirazi, Deputy Secretaries Khawaja Mazharul Haque Saifur Rahman Khan , DPI (Secondary) South Punjab Zahida Batul, DPI (Elementary) Parvez Iqbal, and other officials.

The Secretary emphasized the paramount importance of restoring damaged school structures and providing essential amenities. He underscored the necessity of proactive measures to avert flood-induced harm, highlighting effective communication with the district administrations concerned. He stressed the need for an enhanced coordination mechanism with relevant authorities to bolster preparedness.

The Secretary praised the South Punjab's educational achievements, noting exceptional performance in Matriculation and Ninth Examinations as well as enrollment rates surpassing the rest of Punjab. Saleem attributed this success to dedicated team-work and the relentless efforts of education officers and teachers. However, he urged districts lagging in test results and enrollment to address these concerns with special attention.

In the conference, discussions revolved around various education-related matters, including the establishment of a Cadet College in Multan, student council elections, distribution of the Green Book in schools, progress on the Miyawaki Jungle project, examination results for Matric and 9th, scheduling of the school hockey league, preparations for school Olympics, and enhancement of sports facilities. Notably, selected government schools in Districts Bahawalpur, Rahim Yar Khan, Muzaffargarh and Dera Ghazi Khan exhibited commendable performance during the summer break.

The Secretary urged the continuation of the online publication of the Roshni magazine, aimed at fostering reading and writing skills among students. He announced the forthcoming School's Olympics Games, scheduled for November this year. Bahawalpur is set to host Season 3, with a directive to CEOs to ensure timely maintenance and leveling of sports fields, and the inclusion of cricket in this edition.

Furthermore, Secretary Rana Saleem Khan highlighted UNICEF's initiative to monitor schools catering to the Subh-e- Nau community and emphasized increasing enrollment in these schools.

The conference extensively covered topics such as SIS enrollment status, enrollment campaign targets, education quality enhancement, and more.

The conference showcased the commitment of South Punjab's education sector in ensuring robust infrastructural protection, continuous improvement in academic performance, and comprehensive inclusion initiatives to advance education for all.