Open Menu

Authorities Directed To Safeguard Schools' Infrastructure In Flood-prone Areas

Muhammad Irfan Published August 29, 2023 | 04:40 PM

Authorities directed to safeguard schools' infrastructure in flood-prone areas

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2023 ) :Secretary School Education for South Punjab, Rana Saleem Ahmad Khan, directed the officials to take all possible measures to safeguard schools vulnerable to flooding in Sutlej river.

He was addressing a conference at Civil Secretariat here on Tuesday. The Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) of respective districts have been tasked with ensuring comprehensive protection against water-related damages by implementing robust measures.

The conference was participated by key education stakeholders, including Additional Secretary Agha Zaheer Abbas Shirazi, Deputy Secretaries Khawaja Mazharul Haque Saifur Rahman Khan , DPI (Secondary) South Punjab Zahida Batul, DPI (Elementary) Parvez Iqbal, and other officials.

The Secretary emphasized the paramount importance of restoring damaged school structures and providing essential amenities. He underscored the necessity of proactive measures to avert flood-induced harm, highlighting effective communication with the district administrations concerned. He stressed the need for an enhanced coordination mechanism with relevant authorities to bolster preparedness.

The Secretary praised the South Punjab's educational achievements, noting exceptional performance in Matriculation and Ninth Examinations as well as enrollment rates surpassing the rest of Punjab. Saleem attributed this success to dedicated team-work and the relentless efforts of education officers and teachers. However, he urged districts lagging in test results and enrollment to address these concerns with special attention.

In the conference, discussions revolved around various education-related matters, including the establishment of a Cadet College in Multan, student council elections, distribution of the Green Book in schools, progress on the Miyawaki Jungle project, examination results for Matric and 9th, scheduling of the school hockey league, preparations for school Olympics, and enhancement of sports facilities. Notably, selected government schools in Districts Bahawalpur, Rahim Yar Khan, Muzaffargarh and Dera Ghazi Khan exhibited commendable performance during the summer break.

The Secretary urged the continuation of the online publication of the Roshni magazine, aimed at fostering reading and writing skills among students. He announced the forthcoming School's Olympics Games, scheduled for November this year. Bahawalpur is set to host Season 3, with a directive to CEOs to ensure timely maintenance and leveling of sports fields, and the inclusion of cricket in this edition.

Furthermore, Secretary Rana Saleem Khan highlighted UNICEF's initiative to monitor schools catering to the Subh-e- Nau community and emphasized increasing enrollment in these schools.

The conference extensively covered topics such as SIS enrollment status, enrollment campaign targets, education quality enhancement, and more.

The conference showcased the commitment of South Punjab's education sector in ensuring robust infrastructural protection, continuous improvement in academic performance, and comprehensive inclusion initiatives to advance education for all.

Related Topics

Cricket Hockey Multan Sports Education Punjab Student Rahim Yar Khan Dera Ghazi Khan Bahawalpur Progress Reading Muzaffargarh November Olympics All Government

Recent Stories

Arab Youth Centre launches 2nd &#039;Negotiation S ..

Arab Youth Centre launches 2nd &#039;Negotiation Skills Bootcamp - Cohort52’

13 minutes ago
 Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy launches Emirati ..

Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy launches Emirati Training Academy to empower di ..

43 minutes ago
 Renewables helped save $520bn fuel costs globally ..

Renewables helped save $520bn fuel costs globally in 2022, new IRENA report show ..

43 minutes ago
 DP World acquires 58% equity stake in Türkiye&#03 ..

DP World acquires 58% equity stake in Türkiye&#039;s Evyap Port

58 minutes ago
 Hadiqa Kiani rejects link of drama 'Hadsa' to 2020 ..

Hadiqa Kiani rejects link of drama 'Hadsa' to 2020 motorway rape case

1 hour ago
 SC to take up Imran Khan’s plea against ruling o ..

SC to take up Imran Khan’s plea against ruling on Thoshakhana case today

1 hour ago
Imran Khan’s sentence suspension in Thoshakhana ..

Imran Khan’s sentence suspension in Thoshakhana case irks Shehbaz Sharif

1 hour ago
 Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure concludes it ..

Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure concludes its summer camp ‘Sustainabilit ..

1 hour ago
 ARY ZAP gets streaming rights for Pakistan-South A ..

ARY ZAP gets streaming rights for Pakistan-South Africa women's series

2 hours ago
 Caretaker govt to support ECP in holding elections ..

Caretaker govt to support ECP in holding elections: Sarfaraz Bugti

2 hours ago
 Imran Khan re-arrested in cipher case after senten ..

Imran Khan re-arrested in cipher case after sentence suspension in Thoshakhana c ..

2 hours ago
 IHC suspends Imran Khan’s sentence in Thoshakhan ..

IHC suspends Imran Khan’s sentence in Thoshakhana case

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan