Authorities Directed To Speed Up Uplift Process Of Shah Mansoor Township

Sumaira FH Published August 21, 2024 | 04:20 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2024) Special Assistant to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Industries, Commerce and Technical education Abdul Karim Tordher has directed the relevant authorities to speed up the development process of Shah Mansoor Township at Swabi and provide the residents of this important housing scheme, all the necessary facilities.

He issued these instructions on Wednesday at his office here on the occasion of a briefing with the officials of the Urban Areas Development Authority of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa regarding Shah Mansoor Township Swabi. Rashid Khan Paindakhel, Managing Director of the Authority and other officials were present in the briefing.

The Special Assistant was informed in details by Director Amna Amin, about the overall progress of the development process of this residential project, development of different sectors, proposed future facility plan, ongoing development work and obstacles thereof.

Speaking on the occasion, the CM aide said that in the construction master plan of this project, should ensure the availability of complete recreational, communication and social facilities for the residents.

He said that he will provide support on relevant forums to solve the financial needs of the project, while in the future, for the success and sustainability of this housing scheme, its potential commercial zones under a better business model, should be developed so that it become a successful housing project in the area for urban living and equipped with all the comforts.

Abdul Karim Tordher said that beautification of various parts of the scheme should be taken on priority and the views of residents should be included in the consultation to solve the problems of the concerned inhabitants of township in a better manner.

He said that in this residential project, the availability of parks and suitable places for multi-purpose recreational activities should be ensured for the people, while necessary infrastructure should also be kept in the project for quality educational facilities.

The CM aide said that a reasonable business model should be implemented to utilize their commercial locations for the success of this project, in this regard, the services based on the technical experiences of KP-EZDMC can also be provided to the authority if required.

He said that this is an important government project for the comfortability of people and urban living in Swabi and we wish that all the facilities required in any standard residential project can be provided to the residents here.

