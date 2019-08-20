Authorities directed to strive hard to make RIUKT operational this year

The authorities concerned have been directed to strive hard to make the Rawalpindi Institute of Urology and Kidney Transplant (RIUKT) operational this year

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2019 ) :The authorities concerned have been directed to strive hard to make the Rawalpindi Institute of Urology and Kidney Transplant (RIUKT) operational this year.

According to Director Development, Nazia Parveen Sudhan, the Commissioner Rawalpindi, Capt. � Saqib Zafar has directed the authorities to accelerate pace of work on the project and organize a weekly review meeting.

She said, 173 development schemes worth Rs 29,126 million to facilitate 5.4 million population of Rawalpindi district were underway. 14 projects had been completed while 134 were in progress, she added.

She informed that the Punjab government was giving top priority to the projects of health sector and the district administration on the special directive of Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Capt.(r) Saqib Zafar was striving to provide state of the art health facilities to the citizens.

RIUKT project is of great importance which would be completed at a cost of Rs 2129.

057 million. The facility would not only cater to the needs of patients of the Rawalpindi region but also for those coming from AJK and KPK.

She said, the government had decided to make hospital operational within shortest possible time frame.

The Punjab government decided to complete the project in this financial year, she said adding that Rs 200 million funds for this purpose were released and nearly 77 percent amount had been spent.

According to a district government spokesman, the first target would be to make emergency, outpatient department and dialysis units functional at RIUKT while the rest of the work would be completed gradually.

He said, the Punjab government has been trying hard to provide modern health facilities to the people despite facing financial hardships.

"Completion of the project is among the priorities of the Federal and provincial government," he added.