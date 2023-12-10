Authorities directed to swiftly complete all arrangements for general elections

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2023) Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Liaquat Ali Chatta has directed the authorities concerned to swiftly complete all the arrangements for general elections in 2024.

According to a commissioner office spokesman, the commissioner had instructed the authorities to finalize the best possible arrangements to ensure the transparent conduct of general elections.

The Divisional Administration would provide unconditional support to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to ensure the transparent conduct of the general elections, the Commissioner said, adding that all the arrangements, including security, would be completed timely as per the guidelines of the ECP.

He said that 2500 polling stations would be set up in Rawalpindi district, while 1750 buildings had been selected for the polling stations.

The Commissioner had directed the Assistant Commissioners to complete all the arrangements in their respective areas for the polling stations.

Special arrangements should be made for the security of the polling stations, the commissioner instructed.

The spokesman informed that the Regional Transport Authority, Rawalpindi, had also arranged vehicles for the election staff.

He informed me that Liaquat Ali Chatta had instructed that while assigning the responsibilities to all the relevant departments, a meeting should also be called as soon as the schedule of the election comes and an update should be taken from all the departments.

“Transparent conduct of elections is indispensable for our country's security and development,” the Commissioner said, adding that, considering this work as a social responsibility more than a professional one, the implementation of the Code of Conduct issued by ECP should be ensured in letter and spirit.

All possible steps should be taken to implement the Code of Conduct that would be issued by the ECP regarding the conduct of transparent and impartial elections, Liaquat Ali Chatta directed.