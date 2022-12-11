Authorities directed to swiftly complete rehabilitation work of Rattaamral Bridge

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2022 ) :Station Commander and President Rawalpindi Cantonment board (RCB) Brig. Salman Nazar has directed the authorities concerned to swiftly complete the rehabilitation work of the Rattaamral Railway Bridge to facilitate the citizens.

According to Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) spokesman, Brig.

Salman Nazar had instructed the authorities to start rehabilitation work on the Railway Bridge connecting Rattamral to Raja Akram Shaheed Road as soon as possible.

Several projects including construction work on different roads, the rehabilitation projects of the Rattaamral Railway Bridge and Railway Level crossing on Mushtaq Baig Shaheed Road would also be completed within the shortest possible time frame.

According to a representative of provincial minister Raja Basharat, the Punjab government had released funds for these projects and tenders had also been accepted.