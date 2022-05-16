Authorities directed to take appropriate measures in wake of ongoing heat wave : Dr. Shahzad Khan Bangash

Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dr. Shahzad Khan Bangash Monday directed deputy commissioners and relevant authorities to take appropriate and timely measures in wake of ongoing heat wave

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2022 ) :Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dr. Shahzad Khan Bangash Monday directed deputy commissioners and relevant authorities to take appropriate and timely measures in wake of ongoing heat wave.

He issued these directives while presiding over a review meeting regarding preparedness against potential risks of heat wave.

The meeting was attended by administrative secretaries of Home, Agriculture and Livestock, Local Government, Relief and Rehabilitation department, Director General Information, DG Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), Chief Engineer South Irrigation department and other concerned officials.

The Chief Secretary directed district administrations and relevant departments to remain on high alert till the heat wave subsides and launch campaign to create awareness about precautionary measures against heat wave.

On the occasion, DG PDMA informed the meeting that emergency operations center of PDMA is fully operational and public can report any untoward incident on authority's helpline 1700.

He added that 17 disaster risk reduction committees have been formed in northern districts to deal with any flash floods due to melting of glaciers.

Chief Secretary advised that citizens should take precautionary measures and follow advisories issued by government from time to time.

People should remain indoors and took special measures while leaving homes.

He advised that people should cover their heads with wet cloth with special care of minors and elderly persons.