Authorities directed to take solid steps to remove encroachments, ensure traffic flow

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2023 ) :Authorities concerned of different departments have been directed to take solid steps to remove permanent and temporary encroachments and ensure smooth flow of traffic on the city roads.

Chairing a meeting held here on Tuesday, Commissioner Rawalpindi Division and Regional Police Officer (RPO) Rawalpindi reviewed all the arrangements being taken to remove encroachments and ensure smooth traffic flow on city roads.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner, Rawalpindi Dr. Hasan Waqar, Director General, Rawalpindi Development Authority Saif Anwar Jappa, City Police Officer, (CPO), President Anumjan-e-Tajran, Shahid Ghafoor Paracha, Sharjeel Mir, Traffic Police Officers, authorities of other departments concerned and the representatives of the business community.

The Commissioner said that the most important problem of the city was encroachment which had affected all walks of life.

He said, cooperation of the traders and local residents was required to completely remove encroachments as only operations of the departments concerned would not work to achieve the target set under anti-encroachment drives.

Solid and practical steps should be taken to eliminate encroachments and Murree Road, particularly from Faizabad to Marir Chowk would be made an encroachment-free road and the area would be made a model.

The authorities informed the meeting that in the first phase, encroachments were being removed from Committee Chowk, Fawara Chowk, Iqbal Road, Raja Bazar and Dingi Khoi areas.

The meeting decided that the handcarts would be allowed in 'Ghala Mandi' and on City Saddar Road during 8:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. No one would be allowed to set up stalls in front of the shops and on such violations strict action would also be taken against the shop owners.

A crackdown would also be launched against underage rickshaw drivers.

Barbed wires would be installed around parking areas to improve the security of the parking facilities in the city.

The operations launched by the Municipal Corporation to eliminate encroachments are commendable while a comprehensive plan would be formulated and implemented to eliminate encroachments.

Cameras would also be installed to monitor the flow of traffic on city roads and check performance of traffic officials.

The RPO directed the Chief Traffic Officer to up a complaint cell in his office with a WhatsApp number through which complaints of the citizens could be addressed immediately.

Traffic officials would be reshuffled time to time from the city roads to improve the flow of traffic.

With the cooperation of the business community, the task to eradicate encroachments would be completed soon.

The CPO informed the meeting that Eagle Squad and Dolphin Force were mobilized to control street crime.