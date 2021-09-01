Authorities directed to take strict action against profiteers

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi Muhammad Ali has directed the authorities concerned including price magistrates to take strict action against profiteers and hoarders and ensure availability of food items and other essential commodities as per rates fixed by the government

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi Muhammad Ali has directed the authorities concerned including price magistrates to take strict action against profiteers and hoarders and ensure availability of food items and other essential commodities as per rates fixed by the government.

The DC directed the Magistrates to pay regular visits to the market on daily basis and take stern action against those involved in overcharging and not displaying approved rate lists at their shops.

He said, the performance of the price control magistrates would be monitored and on poor performance, action would also be taken against the officer.

He directed the officers to conduct 50 to 60 inspections on daily basis so that relief could be provided to the citizens.

According to a district administration spokesman, as many as 12,987 raids were conducted during August in different areas of the district to check profiteering and hoarding and fines amounting to over Rs 44.14 million were imposed on the rules violators.

The Assistant Commissioners had also warned the shopkeepers to ensure sale of essential commodities at government fixed rates failing which strict action would be initiated against them, he added.

