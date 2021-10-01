UrduPoint.com

Authorities Directed To Take Strict Action Against Profiteers, Hoarders

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Fri 01st October 2021 | 04:10 PM

Authorities directed to take strict action against profiteers, hoarders

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2021 ) :Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Gulzar Hussain Shah has directed the authorities concerned to take strict action in accordance with the law against profiteers and hoarders.

According to a Commissioner Office spokesman, the Commissioner has said that no one would be allowed to make illicit profits in the wholesale markets and bazaars and prices particularly of daily use would be monitored closely and stern action would be taken against the rules violators.

Commissioner said that the prices of food items in the division would be discussed weekly and the performance of the officers concerned and price magistrates would also be reviewed.

He said that public complaints regarding prices should be addressed immediately and the citizens should be made aware of the existing system for registration of complaints besides highlighting the contact numbers of local administration officers and market committees.

He said the citizens could also use 'Qeemat App' to register complaints against profiteers and hoarders.

Commissioner had directed the officers to ensure implementation of the rates fixed by the authorities concerned besides imposing heavy fines on the violators and sending them behind the bars.

He also instructed the price magistrates to increase field visits to control artificial price hike.

The district administration officers of the division should review the performance of the price magistrates and take action against those whose performance is not up to the mark, the commissioner directed.

