Authorities directed to take strict action against hoarders of fertilizers

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2021 ) :Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Gulzar Hussain Shah on Sunday directed the authorities concerned to take strict action in accordance with the law against hoarders of fertilizers particularly of DAP and Urea.

According to a district administration spokesman, the commissioner instructed the officers concerned to control the rising prices of fertilizers in the division.

The commissioner issued orders to notify the prices of DAP and Urea to prevent overcharging.

The spokesman informed that there was no shortage of DAP and Urea in the district.

The commissioner had directed all the price Control Magistrates and Deputy Directors of Agriculture, Extensions to take all possible steps to control the hoarding and overcharging of DAP and Urea to facilitate the farmers, he added.

The authorities were also directed to take solid steps to ensure supply of Urea and ADP on official rates to the farmers so that the production of wheat and potato could not affect, he added.

