UrduPoint.com

Authorities Directed To Take Strict Action Against Hoarders Of Fertilizers

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 50 seconds ago Fri 26th November 2021 | 06:10 PM

Authorities directed to take strict action against hoarders of fertilizers

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2021 ) :Commissioner, Rawalpindi Division Syed Gulzar Hussain Shah on Friday directed the authorities concerned to take strict action against profiteers and hoarders of fertilizers.

Chairing a meeting held to review prices of the fertilizers, he instructed the price control magistrates to monitor hoarding and supply of the fertilizers.

Strict action in accordance with the law should be taken against those found involved in hoarding, he added.

He ordered the price control magistrates to conduct surprise visits to check stocks of the dealers and those found involved in profiteering or hoarding should be blacklisted.

The meeting was informed that sufficient stocks of DAP and Urea were available in Rawalpindi division and there was no shortage of DAP and Urea as the authorities concerned had launched a campaign and conducting raids to check hoarding and profiteering.

Wheat had been cultivated in most rainfed areas of the division.

The meeting was attended by Additional Commissioner, Coordination, Saif Anwar Jappa, Deputy Commissioner, Rawalpindi Muhammad Ali, ADCG, Capt (Rtd) Qasim Ijaz, AC General Maliha Isar, Director Agriculture Sajjad Ahmed, Deputy Director Information and other officers concerned.

Related Topics

Shortage Agriculture Rawalpindi Price Muhammad Ali Stocks

Recent Stories

Dr Sania Nishtar delivers talk on poverty alleviat ..

Dr Sania Nishtar delivers talk on poverty alleviation and empowerment at NUST

2 minutes ago
 Pakistan Not Ruling Out Laying 2 Pipelines In Addi ..

Pakistan Not Ruling Out Laying 2 Pipelines In Addition to Pakistan Stream - Mini ..

3 minutes ago
 Plane With Swiss Foreign Minister on Board Lands i ..

Plane With Swiss Foreign Minister on Board Lands in Moscow - Source

4 minutes ago
 Israel Records New COVID-19 Strain Infection First ..

Israel Records New COVID-19 Strain Infection First Found in South Africa - Healt ..

4 minutes ago
 DPO visits city, reviews security arrangements

DPO visits city, reviews security arrangements

4 minutes ago
 Coronavirus toll at 1100 GMT Friday

Coronavirus toll at 1100 GMT Friday

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.