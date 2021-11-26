Authorities directed to take strict action against hoarders of fertilizers

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2021 ) :Commissioner, Rawalpindi Division Syed Gulzar Hussain Shah on Friday directed the authorities concerned to take strict action against profiteers and hoarders of fertilizers.

Chairing a meeting held to review prices of the fertilizers, he instructed the price control magistrates to monitor hoarding and supply of the fertilizers.

Strict action in accordance with the law should be taken against those found involved in hoarding, he added.

He ordered the price control magistrates to conduct surprise visits to check stocks of the dealers and those found involved in profiteering or hoarding should be blacklisted.

The meeting was informed that sufficient stocks of DAP and Urea were available in Rawalpindi division and there was no shortage of DAP and Urea as the authorities concerned had launched a campaign and conducting raids to check hoarding and profiteering.

Wheat had been cultivated in most rainfed areas of the division.

The meeting was attended by Additional Commissioner, Coordination, Saif Anwar Jappa, Deputy Commissioner, Rawalpindi Muhammad Ali, ADCG, Capt (Rtd) Qasim Ijaz, AC General Maliha Isar, Director Agriculture Sajjad Ahmed, Deputy Director Information and other officers concerned.