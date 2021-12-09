Authorities directed to take strict action against hoarders of fertilizers

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Commissioner, Rawalpindi Division Syed Gulzar Hussain Shah Thursday directed the authorities concerned to take strict action against profiteers and hoarders of fertilizers

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2021 ) :Commissioner, Rawalpindi Division Syed Gulzar Hussain Shah Thursday directed the authorities concerned to take strict action against profiteers and hoarders of fertilizers.

Chairing a meeting held here to review prices of the fertilizers, he instructed the price control magistrates to monitor hoarding of urea and ensure supply of the fertilizers in all areas of the division.

Strict action in accordance with the law should be taken against those found involved in hoarding without any discrimination, he added.

He ordered the DCs and price control magistrates to conduct surprise visits to check stocks of the dealers and those found involved in profiteering or hoarding should be blacklisted.

FIRs should also be lodged against the hoarders and profiteers, he added.

The Commissioner said that no one would be allowed to overcharge the farmers and all-out efforts should be made to ensure sale of fertilizers on notified rates.

The meeting was informed that sufficient stocks of urea were available in Rawalpindi division and there was no shortage of urea as the authorities concerned had launched a campaign and conducting raids to check hoarding and profiteering.

The meeting was attended by Additional Commissioner, Coordination, Saif Anwar Jappa, Deputy Commissioner, Rawalpindi Muhammad Ali, ADCG, Capt (retd) Qasim Ijaz, Director Agriculture Sajjad Ahmed, Deputy Director Information and other officers concerned.