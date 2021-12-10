UrduPoint.com

Authorities Directed To Take Strict Action Against Smoke Emitting Vehicles

Fri 10th December 2021 | 05:20 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi, Muhammad Ali directed the authorities concerned to take strict against smoke emitting vehicles.

According to a district administration spokesman, the DC issued instructions to the administration officers that no vehicle should be allowed to ply on roads without fitness certificate and strict action should be taken against vehicles emitting smoke so that the air quality of Rawalpindi could be kept at a good standard.

Regional Transport Authority had been directed to launch a special campaign in collaboration with traffic police to make the citizens aware about the inspection of their vehicles.

The administration was making earnest efforts to control smog in Rawalpindi district while the authorities concerned were conducting raids against factories and brick kilns violating the rules.

He informed that 150 smoke emitting vehicles were impounded in different police stations and imposed fines amounting to Rs 150,000 during November.

He said 13 factories and brick kilns causing pollution were also fined amounting Rs 1.8 million during the said period.

The spokesman said the DC had instructed the Assistant Commissioners and other administrative officers to personally inspect brick kilns and factories and take strict action against those polluting the environment.

Secretary, Regional Transport Authority Rawalpindi had also been ordered to launch crackdown against smoke emitting vehicles in collaboration with the traffic police and the environment department, he said.

He informed that smoke emitting vehicles were causing pollution and smog and the Punjab government had directed the authorities concerned to take strict action against such vehicles.

