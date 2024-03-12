Authorities Directed To Take Strict Action Against Those Throwing Garbage In Nullah Lai
Umer Jamshaid Published March 12, 2024 | 01:40 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2024) Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Engineer Aamir Khattak has directed the authorities concerned to take strict action against those throwing garbage in Nullah Lai.
According to a Commissioner Office spokesperson, the Commissioner while presiding over a meeting regarding development schemes instructed the officers to take strict action against those throwing garbage and building materials in Nulla Lai.
Director Development, Nazia Sudhan, Deputy Commissioner, Rawalpindi, Director General, Parks and Horticulture Authority, Ahmed Hasan Ranjha, Managing Director, Rawalpindi Waste Management Company, Rana Sajid, SE Public Health Hasnain Khan, SE Highway and other relevant officers were present in the meeting.
The Commissioner said, efforts were being made to start most important projects of Rawalpindi like Nullah Lai, Kachhari Chowk and Single Free Corridor.
Engr. Aamir Khattak said that for this purpose, all the departments concerned should work hard.
The workings had been completed for laying trunk sewers on both sides of Nullah Lai, the Commissioner said.
According to various reports, maximum 77,000 cusecs discharge was recorded in Lai in flood, he added.
The Commissioner said that surveillance around Nullah Lai should be tightened. The report should be shared on a daily basis by taking action against those who throw garbage and debris in Nallah Lai, he added.
Engr. Aamir Khattak directed to complete working within three days to find out what were the encroachments in Nullah Lai's right of the way.
Strict action should be taken against those who did not vacate the space even after taking money for land acquisition, the Commissioner said.
