Authorities directed to take strict action against illegal housing schemes

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2024) Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) has directed the authorities concerned to take strict action in accordance with the law against illegal housing schemes.

According to RDA spokesman, RDA on the directives of the Director General, RDA Kinza Murtaza had issued notices to the owners of seven illegal housing schemes.

He informed that the Metropolitan Planning and Traffic Engineering (MP&TE) Directorate RDA issued notices to the owners of seven illegal housing schemes namely Gilgit City in mouza Kohala, Mehmood Town (K & M Construction and Developers (Pvt) Ltd. in mouza Misriot, Hamdard City in mouza Dheri, Top View City in mouza Piswal, Wanni in Tehsil Taxila, Green Hurtus in mouza Chakri, illegal Land Subdivision near Gandhara City and Farm Land Estate located in mouza Adyala near DHA, Tehsil and District Rawalpindi for illegally marketing and booking of plots.

The spokesperson informed that the DG had directed the MP&TE Directorate to take strict action against illegal advertisements/marketing and First Information Reports (FIRs) should also be lodged against the owners of illegal housing schemes.

He said that the MP&TE Directorate had also advised the citizens not to invest in illegal housing schemes.

The spokesman said, the managements of the illegal housing schemes could not advertise their projects and sale and purchase the plots without prior approval of Authority.

The MP&TE Directorate RDA had directed the owners of illegal housing schemes to stop all kinds of development works, advertisements, sale,and purchase of the plots. In case of non-compliance of the orders, strict action in accordance with the law would be taken against the rules violators, he added.

The citizens were advised to visit RDA website www.rda.gop.pk to check status of legal and illegal housing schemes, he said.