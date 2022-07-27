UrduPoint.com

Authorities Directed To Timely Address Complaints Received On PCP

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 27, 2022 | 05:40 PM

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2022 ) ::Deputy Commissioner, Muhammad Zubair Niazi Wednesday directed authorities concerned to timely solve the issues being reported on Pakistan Citizen Portal (PCP).

Chairing monthly progress review of departments, he directed timely action on complaints received on citizen portal.

He also directed inspection of hospitals, markets and education institution and timely dispose revenue cases.

He also directed officials of district administration to visit fruits and vegetable market and issue price list besides inspecting quality of products for public facilitation.

