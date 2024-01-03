Authorities directed to utilize resources for polio eradication

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2024) Additional Chief Secretary, Muhammad Abid Majeed chairing a meeting here Wednesday directed concerned authorities to utilize resources for creating awareness and remove hurdles to wipe out polio from society.

He was chairing a video link meeting regarding polio that was also attended by secretaries, commissioners, regional police officers, deputy commissioners, polio coordinators and representatives of international organizations.

He said that complete eradication of polio needs our persistent efforts, removal of hurdles and creating awareness among people about the crippling disease. He also urged parents to vaccinate their children and support the efforts of the government and stakeholders to eliminate polio.

He also stressed the need for coordination and dedication to achieve the targets of the anti-polio campaign and the proper utilization of resources in this connection.

