Authorities find security flaws at Karachi Police office

A police head constable and two civilians embraced martyrdom during the attack, three terrorists were killed while 15 others including a Rangers' personnel sustained injuries.

Karachi: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 18th, 2023) As the operation concluded the authorities found flaws in security arrangements at Karachi Police office, the reports said on Saturday.

The reports said that the terrorists took benefit of the flaws and they entered the Karachi Police Office.

The fight between the security officials and the terrorists continued for four hours.

The operation to clear Karachi Police Office and its surroundings has been completed and all terrorists have been killed.

The operation was jointly conducted by the Pak Army commandos, rangers and police personnel.

According to spokesman for Sindh Police, one of the terrorists was killed due to the explosion of his jacket, while two others were killed in an exchange of fire with the police.

Meanwhile, a police head constable and two civilians embraced martyrdom during the attack, while 15 others including a Rangers' personnel sustained injuries.

Pakistan Rangers' Sindh spokesman has also confirmed the completion of operation and clearance of the police office.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah who reached the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh office right after the attack monitored the complete operation at the command and control center.

He lauded the bravery of police, rangers and other law enforcement agencies.

The CM expressed his grief and sorrow over three martyrdoms in the operation. He said the injured would be provided with the best medical care.