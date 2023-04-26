UrduPoint.com

Authorities Foil 46 Tons Of Wheat Smuggling Bid

Faizan Hashmi Published April 26, 2023 | 08:46 PM

The authorities concerned of Food Department Rawalpindi and district administration are monitoring district exit points 24/7 to control wheat smuggling and managed to foil two different bids here on Wednesday and recovered 46 tons of wheat being smuggled from Punjab to KP

According to a district administration spokesman, the authorities of the Rawalpindi food department confiscated the huge quantity of wheat while arrested two facilitators identified as Ali Nawaz and Babar for violating the ban on wheat and flour smuggling.

The authorities concerned had been directed to strictly monitor district exit points to control wheat smuggling, he said adding, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi Dr Hassan Waqar Cheema had instructed the authorities to strictly monitor the movement of wheat and take strict action in accordance with the law against the rules violators.

