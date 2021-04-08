Authorities foil illegal transportation of Nephrite

The authorities of Minerals Department Thursday foiled illegal transportation of 108 tons Nephrite from tribal district Mohmand

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2021 ) :The authorities of Minerals Department Thursday foiled illegal transportation of 108 tons Nephrite from tribal district Mohmand.

On a tip, the authorities of Minerals Department took action against the illegal transportation of Nephrite from Ghalanai and after registration of FIR arrested the driver and took both the commodity and vehicle into possession.

Meanwhile, the Special Assistant to KP CM on Minerals Development, Arif Ahmadzai has commended the timely action of the Minerals Department authorities against illegal transportation of the mineral resource.

He said that they are making efforts to join hands with the people for better utilization of the mineral resources of the province.