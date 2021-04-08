UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Authorities Foil Illegal Transportation Of Nephrite

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 08th April 2021 | 07:57 PM

Authorities foil illegal transportation of Nephrite

The authorities of Minerals Department Thursday foiled illegal transportation of 108 tons Nephrite from tribal district Mohmand

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2021 ) :The authorities of Minerals Department Thursday foiled illegal transportation of 108 tons Nephrite from tribal district Mohmand.

On a tip, the authorities of Minerals Department took action against the illegal transportation of Nephrite from Ghalanai and after registration of FIR arrested the driver and took both the commodity and vehicle into possession.

Meanwhile, the Special Assistant to KP CM on Minerals Development, Arif Ahmadzai has commended the timely action of the Minerals Department authorities against illegal transportation of the mineral resource.

He said that they are making efforts to join hands with the people for better utilization of the mineral resources of the province.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Driver Vehicle FIR From

Recent Stories

Russian Embassy in UAE marks 60th anniversary of f ..

14 minutes ago

ADNOC Managing Director &amp; Group CEO named as ..

44 minutes ago

London hits pre-Covid peak as global markets mostl ..

2 minutes ago

Spain blocks sale of possible Caravaggio painting

2 minutes ago

Guantanamo Bay Not Equipped to Cope With Medical I ..

2 minutes ago

Detentions at Guantanamo Bay Undermine US' Positio ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.