UrduPoint.com

Authorities For More Facilities To Passengers At Pirwadhai Bus Stand

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 26, 2023 | 01:50 PM

Authorities for more facilities to passengers at Pirwadhai Bus Stand

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2023 ) :Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Liaquat Ali Chatta has directed the authorities concerned to provide more facilities to the passengers at Pirwadhai General Bus Stand.

According to a Commissioner Office Spokesperson, the Commissioner during a visit to the bus stand inspected the available facilities and directed the authorities concerned to provide all possible facilities to the passengers.

He expressed his annoyance over poor cleanliness condition particularly in washrooms.

Zero tolerance policy would be adopted on cleanliness arrangements, he added.

The Commissioner also visited the hotel located at Pirwadhai General Bus Stand and reprimanded the hotel management for lack of facilities and poor cleanliness in the hotel.

During the visit, he inquired about the facilities from the passengers, she informed.

The Commissioner said that all-out efforts would be made to provide high quality facilities to the passengers at Pirwadhai General Bus Stand.

Encroachments would be eliminated from IGP Road particularly from Rawalpindi side, the Commissioner added.

395

Related Topics

Poor Hotel Visit Road Rawalpindi All From

Recent Stories

Sheikh Zayed Housing Programme issues 432 decision ..

Sheikh Zayed Housing Programme issues 432 decisions worth AED 299 million

29 minutes ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Bangladesh o ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Bangladesh on Independence Day

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 March 2023

5 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 26th March 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 26th March 2023

5 hours ago
 Spain beat Norway 3-0 in Euro 2024 Qualifying

Spain beat Norway 3-0 in Euro 2024 Qualifying

11 hours ago
 Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah receives Ramadan well-wish ..

Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah receives Ramadan well-wishers

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.