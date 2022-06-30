UrduPoint.com

Authorities Impose Restrictions Along Yatra Routes In IIOJK

Faizan Hashmi Published June 30, 2022 | 03:00 PM

Authorities impose restrictions along Yatra routes in IIOJK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2022 ) :The Indian authorities have imposed strict restrictions and no one is allowed to move out along Amernath Yatra routes in the territory In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

Witnesses told the media that the authorities made heavy deployment of Indian troops, paramilitary and police personnel in Yatra routes—Lakhanpore-Jammu-Srinagar highway, Pampore to Sonamagrg and Khanabal to Chandewadi while Yatra vehicles ply on roads, common Kashmiris are harassed, said a press release here.

Drone surveillance by Indian Army has also been pressed into service along the routes while Kashmir, dotted with bunkers, has been changed into a military garrison.

Related Topics

India Army Police Vehicles Jammu Media

Recent Stories

Government reduces the sales tax on active pharmac ..

Government reduces the sales tax on active pharmaceutical ingredients by 1 perce ..

24 minutes ago
 PCB reveals the central contracts for cricketers f ..

PCB reveals the central contracts for cricketers for 2022-23

41 minutes ago
 vivo Y55 with Super-Fast Processor and Massive Bat ..

Vivo Y55 with Super-Fast Processor and Massive Battery Launching Soon in Pakista ..

2 hours ago
 Sindh districts including Karachi warned by the Me ..

Sindh districts including Karachi warned by the Met Office of urban flooding in ..

2 hours ago
 Pakistan records the highest number of daily Covid ..

Pakistan records the highest number of daily Covid cases since March

3 hours ago
 Pakistan stands ready to work closely with China: ..

Pakistan stands ready to work closely with China: PM

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.