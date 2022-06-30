Authorities impose restrictions along Yatra routes in IIOJK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2022 ) :The Indian authorities have imposed strict restrictions and no one is allowed to move out along Amernath Yatra routes in the territory In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

Witnesses told the media that the authorities made heavy deployment of Indian troops, paramilitary and police personnel in Yatra routes—Lakhanpore-Jammu-Srinagar highway, Pampore to Sonamagrg and Khanabal to Chandewadi while Yatra vehicles ply on roads, common Kashmiris are harassed, said a press release here.

Drone surveillance by Indian Army has also been pressed into service along the routes while Kashmir, dotted with bunkers, has been changed into a military garrison.