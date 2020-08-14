Authorities impose restrictions in IIOJK ahead of Indian Independence Day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2020 ) :In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the authorities have intensified restrictions in Srinagar and other areas in the name of security ahead of August 15, the India's Independence Day, causing more difficulties for the already besieged people of the territory.

Indian troops, police and paramilitary Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel have been deployed in strength across the territory to prevent people from holding anti-India demonstrations the Indian Independence Day, Kashmir Media Service reported.

The police and paramilitary personnel have intensified patrolling, vehicle checking and frisking at various flashpoints in Srinagar and other parts of the Valley.

Stringent restrictions were in place in and around cricket Stadium in Srinagar where the main function would be held.

An eyewitness said there were at least 30 to 40 police barricades from Batamaloo to Dalgate on one side and Hari Singh High Street to Ram Munshi Bag on the other, where bikers and those travelling in vehicles were stopped, frisked and asked to show the identity.

Police and paramilitary personnel have been deployed in strength at many places in the Srinagar city and other areas of the valley.