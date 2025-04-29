Authorities impose Rs 70,000 penalty on 2 hostels

MIRPUR (AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 29th Apr, 2025) food Control Authorities during surprise raids on private Boys Hostel near Divisional Hospital and Mirpur Girls Apartment Hostel near Mirpur Municipal Corporation Office and fined both the hostels for Rs 70,000 for poor cleanliness conditions of the kitchen.

The team, comprising Assistant Food Controller Asif Riaz and Naib Tehsildar Raja Ijaz Ahmed Khan, inspected the hostels located in the jurisdiction of the City police station on the special directives of the Commissioner Mirpur, Deputy Commissioner and other law enforcement functionaries, official sources told APP here on Tuesday.

During the inspection, Boys Hostel and Girls Apartment Hostel were fined Rs 70,000 for delivering unhygienic edibles from poor cleanliness conditioned kitchens and warned the Hostel owners that no compromise will be made on the cleanliness and sanitation system as per set SOPs.

