Open Menu

Authorities Impose Rs 70,000 Penalty On 2 Hostels

Muhammad Irfan Published April 29, 2025 | 09:30 PM

Authorities impose Rs 70,000 penalty on 2 hostels

MIRPUR (AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 29th Apr, 2025) food Control Authorities during surprise raids on private Boys Hostel near Divisional Hospital and Mirpur Girls Apartment Hostel near Mirpur Municipal Corporation Office and fined both the hostels for Rs 70,000 for poor cleanliness conditions of the kitchen.

The team, comprising Assistant Food Controller Asif Riaz and Naib Tehsildar Raja Ijaz Ahmed Khan, inspected the hostels located in the jurisdiction of the City police station on the special directives of the Commissioner Mirpur, Deputy Commissioner and other law enforcement functionaries, official sources told APP here on Tuesday.

During the inspection, Boys Hostel and Girls Apartment Hostel were fined Rs 70,000 for delivering unhygienic edibles from poor cleanliness conditioned kitchens and warned the Hostel owners that no compromise will be made on the cleanliness and sanitation system as per set SOPs.

APP/ahr/378

Recent Stories

PSL 2025 Match 18 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Multan Sul ..

PSL 2025 Match 18 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who ..

3 hours ago
 Why Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli leaving India?

Why Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli leaving India?

4 hours ago
 Nokia Slashes Prices on Feature Phones — A Big W ..

Nokia Slashes Prices on Feature Phones — A Big Win for Pakistani Consumers

4 hours ago
 Reduction of Rs0.3 per unit likely in electricity ..

Reduction of Rs0.3 per unit likely in electricity under FCA, DISCOs

4 hours ago
 Cristiano Ronaldo becomes first person to reach 60 ..

Cristiano Ronaldo becomes first person to reach 600m Instagram followers

4 hours ago
 Gold prices drop by Rs2,100 per tola in Pakistan

Gold prices drop by Rs2,100 per tola in Pakistan

4 hours ago
Female student dies after falling from first floor ..

Female student dies after falling from first floor of Kinnaird College in Lahore

4 hours ago
 PBIT strategizes with TIOs for Punjab’s global i ..

PBIT strategizes with TIOs for Punjab’s global investment surge

5 hours ago
 Dhoni lands in trouble for not reacting with anti- ..

Dhoni lands in trouble for not reacting with anti-Pakistan statement over Pahalg ..

5 hours ago
 Indian Army in state of panic as it opens fire on ..

Indian Army in state of panic as it opens fire on its own Sikh soldiers

5 hours ago
 Over 25 Million Patients Served Through PITB’s H ..

Over 25 Million Patients Served Through PITB’s Hospital Management Information ..

7 hours ago
 vivo V50 Lite Delivers Big on Battery, Display, an ..

Vivo V50 Lite Delivers Big on Battery, Display, and Camera; Here’s What KOLs T ..

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan