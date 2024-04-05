Authorities Impose Section 144 Ahead Of Pashmina March In Ladakh
Sumaira FH Published April 05, 2024 | 11:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2024) The authorities in Ladakh have ordered for enforcement of Section 144 in Leh district of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) in view of climate activist Sonam Wangchuk proposed ‘Pashmina March’ on Sunday.
According to Kashmir Media Service, District Magistrate Leh, issued an order based on credible information provided by the Senior Superintendent of Police Leh, expressing concerns about potential disturbances to public peace and tranquility in the district.
District Magistrate Santosh Sukhdeva declared that no procession, rally, march, or similar gathering shall be permitted without prior approval from the District Magistrate Leh.
“No one should use vehicles mounted or other loudspeakers without prior approval from the competent authority. No public gathering without the prior approval of the competent authority shall be allowed,” said the District Magistrate in an order.
The order comes in view of renowned environmental activist Sonam Wangchuk, who has launched the “Pashmina March” in Ladakh’s Changthang region for people’s demands.
