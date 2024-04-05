Open Menu

Authorities Impose Section 144 Ahead Of Pashmina March In Ladakh

Sumaira FH Published April 05, 2024 | 11:40 PM

Authorities impose Section 144 ahead of Pashmina march in Ladakh

The authorities in Ladakh have ordered for enforcement of Section 144 in Leh district of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) in view of climate activist Sonam Wangchuk proposed ‘Pashmina March’ on Sunday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2024) The authorities in Ladakh have ordered for enforcement of Section 144 in Leh district of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) in view of climate activist Sonam Wangchuk proposed ‘Pashmina March’ on Sunday.

According to Kashmir Media Service, District Magistrate Leh, issued an order based on credible information provided by the Senior Superintendent of Police Leh, expressing concerns about potential disturbances to public peace and tranquility in the district.

District Magistrate Santosh Sukhdeva declared that no procession, rally, march, or similar gathering shall be permitted without prior approval from the District Magistrate Leh.

“No one should use vehicles mounted or other loudspeakers without prior approval from the competent authority. No public gathering without the prior approval of the competent authority shall be allowed,” said the District Magistrate in an order.

The order comes in view of renowned environmental activist Sonam Wangchuk, who has launched the “Pashmina March” in Ladakh’s Changthang region for people’s demands.

Related Topics

India Police Vehicles Jammu March Sunday Media From

Recent Stories

ECC approves wheat procurement plan for year 2024

ECC approves wheat procurement plan for year 2024

8 minutes ago
 FIA arrests passenger, facilitator, recovers 16 kg ..

FIA arrests passenger, facilitator, recovers 16 kg gold from airport

5 minutes ago
 PM Shehbaz Sharif to leave for Saudi Arabia on Sat ..

PM Shehbaz Sharif to leave for Saudi Arabia on Saturday: Minister for Informatio ..

5 minutes ago
 President lauds role of Pakistan’s Armed Forces ..

President lauds role of Pakistan’s Armed Forces in defending national frontier ..

29 minutes ago
 Wall Street stocks shrug off strong jobs data

Wall Street stocks shrug off strong jobs data

6 minutes ago
 US hiring blows past expectations in March

US hiring blows past expectations in March

6 minutes ago
Pakistan vs New Zealand T20Is physical tickets to ..

Pakistan vs New Zealand T20Is physical tickets to go on sale from Saturday

2 hours ago
 CRD seeks action against multinational tobacco com ..

CRD seeks action against multinational tobacco companies over alleged tax violat ..

2 hours ago
 UN Chief calls on Israel to boost aid delivery to ..

UN Chief calls on Israel to boost aid delivery to Gaza, rethink military tactics

2 hours ago
 Baisakhi Mela set to commence at Gurdwara Panja Sa ..

Baisakhi Mela set to commence at Gurdwara Panja Sahib

2 hours ago
 UN, int'l organisations urged to investigate 'The ..

UN, int'l organisations urged to investigate 'The Guardian' revelations on India ..

2 hours ago
 Attaullah Tarar calls on Governor Sindh

Attaullah Tarar calls on Governor Sindh

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan