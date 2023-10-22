Authorities instructed to ensure strict implementation of 10% fare cut

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2023) Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Liaquat Ali Chatta has instructed the authorities concerned to ensure strict implementation of a 10 percent cut in fares which was decreased after a reduction in the prices of petroleum products.

According to a Commissioner's Office spokesman, the commissioner had also ordered the district administration to take strict action against illegal bus stands.

After the fuel price reduction, it had been decided to cut the fares by 10%, he informed.

The administration was implementing the orders to directly transfer the benefits of reduction in the prices of petroleum products to the people, the Commissioner said.

He had also directed the authorities to fix a complaint box in the waiting room of the general bus stand so that the passengers could lodge their complaints.

The authorities had been instructed to make announcements about the fare cut on the premises of the General Bus Stand, he added.

The representatives of the transport union had assured the commissioner of all possible cooperation.

He said that the administration was trying to solve the problems of the transporters. Vehicle Inspection and Certification System (VICS) facility had been established near the General Bus Stand to facilitate the transporters, he informed.

Three VICS stations were functioning in Rawalpindi city, he added.

Repair work on the road from Pirwadhai to IGP is underway which would be completed within the stipulated time frame, he added.

The Commissioner had also ordered the authorities to ensure the provision of quality food and drinks for the passengers at affordable rates at the Pirwadhai Bus Stand.

The Commissioner had ordered the administration that in the light of the orders of the Punjab government, all possible relief should be provided to the citizens.

The Price Magistrates had been directed to accelerate their ongoing operations to check prices of daily-use items in the markets.

Strict legal action would be taken against such transporters and shopkeepers who would not reduce the fares and rates, the Commissioner had warned.