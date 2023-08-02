Open Menu

Authorities Issued Severe Weather Advisory For Abbottabad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 02, 2023 | 08:58 PM

Authorities issued severe weather advisory for Abbottabad

Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad, in coordination with the Meteorological Department Wednesday predicted a significant weather event for the period of August 2 to 7

ABBOtTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad, in coordination with the Meteorological Department Wednesday predicted a significant weather event for the period of August 2 to 7.

This forecast indicates heavy rainfall, raising concerns about potential flash floods in rivers and streams. The district administration and allied departments have initiated waterway cleaning operations in anticipation of this risk. Additionally, mountainous regions are at risk of landslides due to the anticipated heavy rainfall.

As a precaution, residents are strongly advised to remain in proximity to hills and other secure areas to mitigate the potential danger posed by landslides. Citizens were also urged to exercise caution during windy storms, avoiding proximity to power poles, trees, signboards, and solar panels.

To ensure the smooth flow of traffic and proper water drainage in low-lying areas, relevant authorities are taking essential measures. Residents living near rivers and water routes are encouraged to stay well-informed about weather updates and have emergency contact numbers readily available in case of any urgent situation.

The district administration is actively engaged in cleaning drainage systems and the continuous monitoring of critical choke points. Taking into account the potential threats of urban flooding, storms, and landslides, TMAs, cantonment boards, WAPDA, Galiyat Development Authority (GDA), and Rescue 1122 are implementing proactive strategies in their respective regions.

Preparedness for potential landslides and urban flooding remains a top priority. Rescue 1122, Ambulance services, and Civil Defense are on high alert, poised for a swift response.

The Deputy Commissioner's Office Abbottabad is extending round-the-clock control room services, offering citizens a direct line of communication during emergencies.

For urgent assistance, please refer to the following contact numbers:District Control Room, Deputy Commissioner's Office Abbottabad, 09929310553Rescue Emergency Services 1122 and PDMA Helpline, 1700.

Related Topics

Weather Abbottabad Water WAPDA Traffic Alert August Rescue 1122 Event Top

Recent Stories

Financial Audit Authority conducts an introductory ..

Financial Audit Authority conducts an introductory workshop on anti-fraud

15 minutes ago
 DC visits areas near Sutlej river to inspect flood ..

DC visits areas near Sutlej river to inspect flood situation

3 minutes ago
 Embassy launches 'Green Legacy Initiative of Ethio ..

Embassy launches 'Green Legacy Initiative of Ethiopia's PM' in Islamabad

2 minutes ago
 Drug smuggler sentenced to life imprisonment with ..

Drug smuggler sentenced to life imprisonment with Rs 0.5 m fine

2 minutes ago
 Austin, Nyusi Discuss US-Mozambique Military Ties, ..

Austin, Nyusi Discuss US-Mozambique Military Ties, Security in Cabo Delgado Prov ..

2 minutes ago
 UNICEF-funded Oxygen plant made functional at DHQ ..

UNICEF-funded Oxygen plant made functional at DHQ hospital

2 minutes ago
Ulema condemn Bajaur incident, renew pledge to fig ..

Ulema condemn Bajaur incident, renew pledge to fight terrorism

9 minutes ago
 Dubai Civil Defence signs MoU with Mohammed Bin Ra ..

Dubai Civil Defence signs MoU with Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment

60 minutes ago
 Moldovan Cabinet OKs Termination of Energy Pacts W ..

Moldovan Cabinet OKs Termination of Energy Pacts With CIS Countries

60 minutes ago
 UAE President and Jordanian King discuss bilateral ..

UAE President and Jordanian King discuss bilateral relations and regional develo ..

1 hour ago
 Preparations in Progress for Bolivian President's ..

Preparations in Progress for Bolivian President's Visit to Russia - Ambassador

1 hour ago
 SC rejects request for full court bench

SC rejects request for full court bench

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan