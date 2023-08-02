Authorities issued severe weather advisory for Abbottabad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABBOtTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad, in coordination with the Meteorological Department Wednesday predicted a significant weather event for the period of August 2 to 7.

This forecast indicates heavy rainfall, raising concerns about potential flash floods in rivers and streams. The district administration and allied departments have initiated waterway cleaning operations in anticipation of this risk. Additionally, mountainous regions are at risk of landslides due to the anticipated heavy rainfall.

As a precaution, residents are strongly advised to remain in proximity to hills and other secure areas to mitigate the potential danger posed by landslides. Citizens were also urged to exercise caution during windy storms, avoiding proximity to power poles, trees, signboards, and solar panels.

To ensure the smooth flow of traffic and proper water drainage in low-lying areas, relevant authorities are taking essential measures. Residents living near rivers and water routes are encouraged to stay well-informed about weather updates and have emergency contact numbers readily available in case of any urgent situation.

The district administration is actively engaged in cleaning drainage systems and the continuous monitoring of critical choke points. Taking into account the potential threats of urban flooding, storms, and landslides, TMAs, cantonment boards, WAPDA, Galiyat Development Authority (GDA), and Rescue 1122 are implementing proactive strategies in their respective regions.

Preparedness for potential landslides and urban flooding remains a top priority. Rescue 1122, Ambulance services, and Civil Defense are on high alert, poised for a swift response.

The Deputy Commissioner's Office Abbottabad is extending round-the-clock control room services, offering citizens a direct line of communication during emergencies.

For urgent assistance, please refer to the following contact numbers:District Control Room, Deputy Commissioner's Office Abbottabad, 09929310553Rescue Emergency Services 1122 and PDMA Helpline, 1700.