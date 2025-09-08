Authorities Launch Crackdown On Illegal Mining In Kohat
Faizan Hashmi Published September 08, 2025 | 11:48 PM
A crucial meeting was convened at the Deputy Commissioner Office in Kohat on Monday, chaired by Deputy Commissioner Rahimullah Mehsood, to address the growing concern of illegal mining in the district
The meeting brought together key stakeholders, including representatives from the Minerals Department, Forest Department, Kohat Police, and leaseholders. Detailed discussions were held on the impact and challenges posed by illegal mining, setting the stage for a comprehensive crackdown.
During the meeting, the Deputy Commissioner directed all concerned institutions to take immediate and effective legal action against those involved in illegal mining.
To enhance monitoring and enforcement, a permanent patrol system is to be established at sensitive locations. Furthermore, public awareness campaigns will be launched to inform citizens that illegal mining is a punishable offense, aiming to deter potential offenders.
