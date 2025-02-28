Authorities launches crackdown on criminal elements

CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2025) The Chiniot Police have launched a comprehensive crackdown on criminal elements in the district to ensure public safety and curb criminal activity.

According to APP correspondent, over the past 24 hours the police have made significant strides arresting 4 court fugitives and 2 drug dealers, while also challaning over 200 vehicles for traffic violations, with fines exceeding Rs 1 lakh.

The police also utilized modern technology, checking 53 suspicious persons and 393 suspicious vehicles through the e-Police Post app. District Police Officer Abdullah Ahmed emphasized that the crackdown aims to safeguard people's lives and property, urging citizens to report any crimes to the nearest police station or the police emergency helpline 15.

APP/mha/378