Authorities launches crackdown on overcharging transporters

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2025) In order to provide relief to the public before Eid-ul-Fitr, a team led by Secretary RTA Kohat Shah Wazir on Friday launched a campaign to ensure transporters adhere to government-fixed fares.

The initiative, undertaken on the instructions of Commissioner Kohat Division, Chairman RTA Kohat Syed Moatasim Billah Shah, and Deputy Commissioner Kohat Abdul Akram Chitrali, aims to safeguard public interests.

During the campaign, the team visited transport hubs and highways, checking flying coaches and other vehicles for compliance.

The exercise revealed instances of drivers overcharging passengers, prompting the traffic police to issue challans and refund excess fares on the spot.

On this occasion, Assistant Commissioner Nimra Owais and Secretary RTA Shah Wazir emphasized that no negligence would be tolerated in enforcing government-fixed fares. They issued strict instructions to drivers, warning against practices like overcharging and overcrowding.

