Authorities Launches Crackdown On Substandard Food Establishments In Kohat

Sumaira FH Published October 16, 2024 | 06:20 PM

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has launched a rigorous inspection drive in Kohat. Under the directives of Deputy Commissioner Abdul Akram, Assistant Commissioner Irfanullah on Wednesday conducted a thorough inspection of various establishments, including crush plants, fruit and vegetable shops, and hotels.

Assistant Commissioner, along with Assistant Director Industries and Consumer Protection Naveed Malik Marwat, inspected various crush plants, fruit and vegetable shops, and hotels. 8 letters are being sent against the vegetable and fruit shops to the local police station for further legal action.

Also, one crushing plant was sealed due to substandard conditions. This crackdown is part of the Chief Minister's public agenda to supply quality food to the residents of Kohat. The inspections aimed to identify and penalize establishments compromising public health and safety.

