Authorities Launches Crackdown On Substandard Food Establishments In Kohat
Sumaira FH Published October 16, 2024 | 06:20 PM
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has launched a rigorous inspection drive in Kohat. Under the directives of Deputy Commissioner Abdul Akram, Assistant Commissioner Irfanullah on Wednesday conducted a thorough inspection of various establishments, including crush plants, fruit and vegetable shops, and hotels.
Assistant Commissioner, along with Assistant Director Industries and Consumer Protection Naveed Malik Marwat, inspected various crush plants, fruit and vegetable shops, and hotels. 8 letters are being sent against the vegetable and fruit shops to the local police station for further legal action.
Also, one crushing plant was sealed due to substandard conditions. This crackdown is part of the Chief Minister's public agenda to supply quality food to the residents of Kohat. The inspections aimed to identify and penalize establishments compromising public health and safety.
APP/azq/378
Recent Stories
Women’s PCB HEC Intervarsity tournament commences today
Omar Abdullah sworn in as first CM of IIJ&JK
SCO-CHG meeting signs important documents to strengthen economic, trade cooperat ..
Khawaja Asif reacts to Jemima’s concerns over Imran Khan’s well-being in jai ..
Uzbekistan PM Abdulla Aripov arrives in Islamabad
Pakistan suffer with fall of Rizwan on second day of Multan Test against England
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 October 2024
Oil prices fall on easing Middle East fears
ASML shares dive after disappointing Q3 bookings
Sri Lanka level T20 series with record-breaking West Indies win
Iran summons Hungarian ambassador to denounce EU sanctions
More Stories From Pakistan
-
KP govt for retrieval of official vehicles from unauthorised personnel1 minute ago
-
DC Abbottabad chairs anti-Polio campaign review meeting2 minutes ago
-
DIG Prisons visits district Jail, inspects facilities11 minutes ago
-
DIG ICT Syed Ali Raza visits various checkpoints in the City11 minutes ago
-
CM Punjab assigns Special Assistant, Rashid Iqbal to oversee Zakat, Ushr deptt11 minutes ago
-
In-charge Federal Ombudsman office holds open court12 minutes ago
-
CM Bugti directs immediate payment of salaries to varsities’ teachers22 minutes ago
-
DC chairs meeting for Polio eradication32 minutes ago
-
ANF recovers 212 kg drugs in nine operations41 minutes ago
-
Seminar, Mushaira held on death anniversary of Shaheed Liaquat Ali Khan42 minutes ago
-
President summons NA session on Thursday1 hour ago
-
3,885 NOCs issued from business facilitation centre1 hour ago