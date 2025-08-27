Authorities Monitor Water Levels In Gujrat
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 27, 2025 | 03:00 PM
GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2025) The district authorities in Gujrat are closely monitoring rising water levels
after 139.4 mm of rain in the past 24 hours.
The River Chenab is experiencing unusually high flood levels at key barrages, including
Head Marala 512,885 cusecs, Head Khanki 1,027,750 cusecs, and Head Qadirabad 935,722 cusecs,
approaching or exceeding capacity.
The Jhelum River at Mangla Dam remains normal with a water level at 1,221.50 feet, an
inflow of 28,428 cusecs, and an outflow of 8,000 cusecs against a full capacity
of 1,242 feet.
Bhimber Nala is discharging 42,402 cusecs water while Manawar Tawi remains normal at 9,211
cusecs.
The authorities urged vigilance in flood-prone areas and have kept emergency teams on alert.
