UrduPoint.com

Authorities Monitoring Exit Points To Foil Smuggling Bids

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 22, 2023 | 01:20 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2023 ) :The food Department Rawalpindi and Police are strictly monitoring district exit points and foiled six bids to smuggle wheat and flour here on Wednesday besides seizing 2507 bags.

According to the district administration spokesman, the authorities along with Potohar Division police conducted raids in different areas and rounded up six accused identified as Shamraz, Saleem, Rasool Khan, Usman, Ayaz and Hamza on recovery of 2507 wheat and flour bags.

He said that the accused were trying to illegally ship out wheat and flour out of Rawalpindi division.

