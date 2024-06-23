Authorities Nab 22 On Begging, Vow To Rehabilitate Afghan Children
Faizan Hashmi Published June 23, 2024 | 05:20 PM
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2024) Kohat authorities have detained 20 Afghan children and two individuals allegedly involved in begging, as part of a crackdown on the menace in key city areas.
On the instructions of Deputy Commissioner Kohat Azmatullah Wazir, the Child Protection Officer along with the Kohat Police team, on Sunday conducted a grand operation against beggars in KDA Kohat, Peshawar Chowk, Kohat City and Kachari Chowk.
During the operation, 20 Afghan children and two other people were detained and shifted to a welfare home for counseling. The issue of Afghan children was also raised with the district administrator. The children and individuals will be rehabilitated and reunited with their families on the condition that they renounce begging and the children will be enrolled in schools.
