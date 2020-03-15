UrduPoint.com
Authorities Need To Cater Women Beggars In Twin Cities

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sun 15th March 2020 | 01:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2020 ) :Due to lethargic attitude of the authorities concerned women beggars can be seen in various markets of twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi which needed to be address on priority.

The residents of twin cities demanded the authorities concerned to keep an eye on such professional beggars.  According to them, number of women beggars thronged at various markets for taking alms including bus stops and signals using different tactics to seek alms from people.

A group of women carrying infants, bandaged arms of young men accompanying them, middle-aged men showing disabilities, barefooted children, she-males and others selling low quality products,the most common tools of getting sympathies of people.

Munaza Ghafoor a resident of G-9 said that the concerned authorities should take notice of such people and arrange counseling for them to control this professional beggars.  She said most of these women are professional beggars and they come to surrounding areas of the twin cities in groups and than scattered for alms seeking.

"There are also organized gangs who deploy child beggars in lucrative spots like bus stops, traffic signals and markets and many raids have been conducted against them in the past," She added.                 \778

