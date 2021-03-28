UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Authorities Of Pakistan Railways Reject Rumors About Downsizing

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 30 minutes ago Sun 28th March 2021 | 04:50 PM

Authorities of Pakistan Railways reject rumors about downsizing

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2021 ) :The authorities of Pakistan Railways have rejected the rumours about downsizing saying, no employee of the Railways would be terminated.

According to Superintendent, Pakistan Railways Rawalpindi Division, Inamullah, the rationalization process was continuing in Pakistan Railways which had nothing to do with downsizing.

Talking to APP, he informed that the news of downsizing was baseless as these were just rumours and no employee of the the Railways would be terminated.

Inamullah said that during the rationalization process no one would be dismissed however, all the employees would be adjusted in accordance with their expertise and experience.

Related Topics

Pakistan Rawalpindi All Employment

Recent Stories

3rd Fazza-Dubai Para Badminton International Champ ..

6 minutes ago

Sharjah, Singapore discuss promoting collaboration

21 minutes ago

RAK Ruler receives Iraqi official

36 minutes ago

‏UAE announces 2,128 new COVID-19 cases, 2,243 r ..

2 hours ago

ADFD allocates AED735 million to &#039;Abu Dhabi E ..

3 hours ago

Mubadala to invest in premium ophthalmic lens inno ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.