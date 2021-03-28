Authorities of Pakistan Railways reject rumors about downsizing

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2021 ) :The authorities of Pakistan Railways have rejected the rumours about downsizing saying, no employee of the Railways would be terminated.

According to Superintendent, Pakistan Railways Rawalpindi Division, Inamullah, the rationalization process was continuing in Pakistan Railways which had nothing to do with downsizing.

Talking to APP, he informed that the news of downsizing was baseless as these were just rumours and no employee of the the Railways would be terminated.

Inamullah said that during the rationalization process no one would be dismissed however, all the employees would be adjusted in accordance with their expertise and experience.